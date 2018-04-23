5 most expensive cricketers in IPL history

See the top of the IPL Table most expensive transfers this league has ever seen. If you want to get up to date with some of the top IPL transfer, read this complete guide right away.

When it comes to the IPL there have always been a lot of transactions on the transfer market but not like the ones you are going to see. Proving that cricket is very much on the rise all over the world, the sums spent for top players are bigger and bigger. And the sport is growing a lot in terms of the best betting offers that the bookmakers are offering for punters all over the world. Now you can enjoy your favorite sport and place quality bets at the same time.

Virat Kohli

The record smashing IPL Cricketer Virat Kohli had a tremendous 2017 performance and that draw the attention of many teams. But for the Royal Challengers to retain Kohli was not a surprise to anyone but the only thing that made IPL fans turn their head was the cost of it.

Kohli has played for RCB since the very beginnings of the IPL League where he managed to star in 149 matches where he reached 4418 runs with an average of 37 per match. He also broke the record for the fastest IPL Cricketer to reach 4000 runs because of his 2016 IPL performance where he made 973 runs in just one season.

With Kohli, Royal Challengers kept AB de Villiers and Sarfarz Khan for a total of 12.74 crore. Kohli and de Villiers are set to be the backbone of the IPL team for the 2018 IPL season.

Yuvraj Singh

The IPL world was in shock when Delhi Daredevils acquired “Yuvi” for RS 16 crore back in 2015 making him the most expensive transfer in the IPL History at that time. He was bought from RCB after they paid 14 crores in 2014 which was also a record for that time, but he did not manage to pull in the expectations that Royal Challengers had.

MS Dhoni

This player’s return to the IPL is one of those kinds that you would only believe if it were written in the Bible. The IPL 2018 player retention was the moment when CSK announced they will keep Dhoni for a pretty insane amount of 15 crore, the starting salary for the first contracted player. CSK also signed alongside with him two other important players, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni, ex-player for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the past two IPL seasons, has some of the most impressive scores out there. By checking any odds comparison website out there, you will see that he is still very hot and the odds for him to score in any match he plays are very good. And it’s no wonder, having gained 3561 runs from 159 matches in the IPL, he has hit no less 17 fifties. In the past, for CSK, Dhoni has hit 2987 runs from 129 matches in just 8 seasons. This all being said, fans are extremely excited to see what he’ll bring in the year to come to the team.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians contracted the renowned Rohit for just as much as CSK did with MS Dhoni – Rs 15 crore. Now, was this a bad move? We can assure you it was not. The star IPL player previously led the team to three beautiful prizes; three IPL titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017, the most any team has ever scored. He has taken on the task of leading them as a team captain in 2013 and has not even once regretted it.

With an impressive amount of 4207 runs from 159 IPL matches he leads not only his team but the score boards as well. Out of these, 1170 runs have been taken throughout his time with the Deccan Chargers from 2008 up to 2010, for which he played no less than 45 matches.

Ben Stokes

The star player of 2017’s IPL auction, a fact made clear from the very beginning. Having been priced at Rs 2 crore and being expected to go big, the deal lived up to its expectations. Out of the eight franchises that were after him, the aggressive battle went between Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD). The winners of this IPL match were RPS for an amount of Rs 14.50 crore.

Being now the second costliest player in the history of the IPL auctions behind Yuvraj Singh, for whom the DD paid 16 crores in 2015, all fans are looking forward to see his IPL scores. As one of the star players for the England team in their most close series in India, he didn’t let his buyers down. The man himself hit 316 runs and 12 wickets from 12 games for the RPS.