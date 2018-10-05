ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Fixtures | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Fixtures: The ACC U19 Asia Cup tournament will feature eight teams – India U19, Pakistan U19, Sri Lanka U19, Afghanistan U19, Bangladesh U19, Nepal U19, UAE U19 and Hong Kong U19.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Schedule will consists of 15 ODI matches September 29 to October 7 at various cricket stadiums in Chittagong, Savar, Dhaka and there will be two semi Finals and a final.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

All the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 matches begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

All the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 matches begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 Fixtures

Sep 29: Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Sep 29: Pakistan U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B at MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong

Sep 29: Nepal U19 vs India U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Sep 29: Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

Sep 30: Sri Lanka U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong – SL U19 vs HK U19 Scorecard

Sep 30: India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar – Ind U19 vs UAE U19 Scorecard

Oct 1: Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Group B at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong – Pak U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard

Oct 1: Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar – Afg U19 vs Nep U19 Scorecard

Oct 2: Bangladesh U19 vs Hong Kong U19, Group B at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Oct 2: Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group B at MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong

Oct 2: Nepal U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar – Nep U19 vs UAE U19 Scorecard

Oct 2: Afghanistan U19 vs India U19, Group A at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Oct 4: India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 1st Semi-Final (A1vB2) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Ind U19 vs Ban U19 Scorecard

Oct 5: Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 2nd Semi-Final (B1vA2) at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – SL U19 vs Afg U19 Scorecard

Oct 7: India U19 vs TBC, Final at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

