Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19

Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores: This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 38 will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Match 38 is scheduled to begin at 8:20 IST on Dec 31 which is 13:20 local time.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W live streaming, after the match Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W | Women's Big Bash League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W live scores that is the Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W live score and live cricket commentary of Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W 2018 cricket match played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Dec 31, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the ADSW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018

Match Date: Dec 31, 2018

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Toss: Sydney Sixers Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: CA Polosak, E Sheridan

Match Result: Sydney Sixers Women won by 8 runs

Player of the Match: D van Niekerk

Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard

Check out the below Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W scorecard:

Sydney Sixers Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *EA Perry c Bates b Wellington 47 47 5 – 100.00 +AJ Healy b Devine 23 15 3 1 153.33 AK Gardner c McPharlin b Devine 49 38 4 2 128.95 EA Burns not out 9 11 – – 81.82 SJ McGlashan st McPharlin b Wellington 1 3 – – 33.33 D van Niekerk not out 10 8 1 – 125.00 M Kapp did not bat LG Smith did not bat SE Aley did not bat HI Silver-Holmes did not bat LR Cheatle did not bat Extras (4 lb, 2 nb, 2 w) 8 Total (4 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Healy, 3.5 ov), 2-124 (Perry, 15.6 ov), 3-127 (Gardner, 16.3 ov), 4-130 (McGlashan, 17.2 ov)

Adelaide Strikers Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Schutt 4 0 25 0 1 – – 6.25 Hazell 2 0 22 0 – – – 11.00 Devine 3 0 25 2 1 1 9.00 8.33 Coyte 4 0 18 0 – – – 4.50 Pope 1 0 12 0 – – – 12.00 Wellington 4 0 19 2 – – 12.00 4.75 McGrath 2 0 22 0 – 1 – 11.00

Adelaide Strikers Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *SW Bates c Perry b van Niekerk 60 58 8 – 103.45 SFM Devine c Healy b Perry 1 2 – – 50.00 TMS Saville b Kapp 2 5 – – 40.00 BE Patterson b van Niekerk 5 7 – – 71.43 TM McGrath c Kapp b Silver-Holmes 45 26 5 3 173.08 +TJ McPharlin c Perry b Burns 5 6 – – 83.33 M Schutt c Silver-Holmes b Kapp 10 10 – – 100.00 SJ Coyte st Healy b Burns 0 1 – – 0.00 A Wellington not out 4 4 – – 100.00 D Hazell not out 2 2 – – 100.00 KL Pope did not bat Extras (3 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) 5 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Devine, 1.3 ov), 2-41 (Saville, 5.4 ov), 3-46 (Patterson, 6.6 ov), 4-113 (McGrath, 15.4 ov), 5-118 (Bates, 16.3 ov), 6-129 (McPharlin, 18.2 ov), 7-132 (Coyte, 18.5 ov), 8-136 (Schutt, 19.3 ov)

Sydney Sixers Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Kapp 4 0 21 2 1 – 12.00 5.25 Perry 3 0 22 1 – 1 18.00 7.33 Gardner 1 0 13 0 – – – 13.00 van Niekerk 4 0 12 2 – – 12.00 3.00 Cheatle 3 0 22 0 – – – 7.33 Smith 1 0 9 0 – – – 9.00 Aley 1 0 15 0 – – – 15.00 Burns 2 0 9 2 – – 6.00 4.50 Silver-Holmes 1 0 13 1 – – 6.00 13.00

Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Adelaide Strikers Women 2018 Squad

Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Danielle Hazell, Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Katelyn Pope, Tabatha Saville, Samantha Betts, Alex Price

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Sara McGlashan, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Aley, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Smith, Erin Burns, Hayley Silver-holmes, Jodie Hicks, Tahlia Wilson

Thank you for visiting our website for the Adelaide Strikers W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the ADSW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.