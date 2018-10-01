Afg U19 vs Nep U19 Live Score | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 | Oct 1

Afg U19 vs Nep U19 begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

Afg U19 vs Nep U19 Scorecard | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Oct 1, 2018

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

Toss: Nepal U19 won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri, Tariq Rasheed

Match Result: Afghanistan U19 won by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: Azmatullah

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Scores

NPLU19 131 (38.3 Ovs)

AFGU19 136/7 (37.3 Ovs)

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Squads | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Afghanistan Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Rahmanullah (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Riaz Hussan, Ijaz Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Azmatullah, Arif Khan, Baseer Khan, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Samiullah, Mohammad Kabir, Zakiullah, Naveed Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Abid Mohammadi

Nepal Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Rabindra Shahi, Ravi Kumar Sah, Asif Sheikh (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Kamal Singh, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal, Surya Tamang, Rit Gautam, Nandan Yadav, Trit Raj Das, Arun Airee

