Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2018 Schedule

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2018. This Afghanistan in Ireland 2018 tour consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. Here in this post, we bring you Ireland vs Afghanistan 2018 Schedule to give you Ire vs Afg 2018 match schedule and Ireland vs Afghanistan 2018 series timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Ire vs Afg live scores along with Ire vs Afg Scorecard updates.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2018 Schedule

Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2018 begins with the 1st T20I on Aug 20 at Bready Cricket Club, Bready in Northern Ireland. After the three T20Is, then follows the ODIs. The tour ends with the 3rd ODI on Aug 31, 2018 at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Following is the Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2018 Schedule along with match timings. Check here timetable of ODIs and T20Is 2018.

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2018 Schedule

Aug 20: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland – Ire vs Afg 1st T20 Scorecard

Aug 22: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Aug 24: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland

Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2018 Schedule

Aug 27: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Aug 29: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Aug 31: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

