Auckland v Central Districts Scorecard | The Ford Trophy 2018 Live Score | Jan 27

Auckland v Central Districts Live Scores | The Ford Trophy 2018

Auckland Aces vs Central Stags Scorecard | The Ford Trophy 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland
Toss:  Central Districts won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: BF Bowden, ED Sanders
Match Result: Central Districts won by 123 runs

Auckland v Central Districts scorecard:

Central Districts innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
GH Worker c Raval b Solia 37 51 72 4 72.55
BS Smith c Phillips b Brown 24 35 49 3 68.57
JD Ryder c Solia b Brown 10 14 16 1 71.43
*WA Young c Raval b Solia 100 101 159 6 99.01
+D Cleaver c Phillips b Solia 0 1 4 0.00
JA Clarkson c Lister b Grobbelaar 103 95 138 6 4 108.42
AF Milne c Phillips b Solia 2 5 6 40.00
BJ Small not out 4 2 4 200.00
SHA Rance not out 0 0 1 0.00
AY Patel did not bat
BM Tickner did not bat
Extras (2 lb, 4 nb, 13 w) 19
Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 299
Fall of wickets:
1-55 (Smith, 11.6 ov), 2-76 (Ryder, 15.5 ov), 3-80 (Worker, 16.5 ov), 4-80 (Cleaver, 16.6 ov), 5-291 (Clarkson, 48.1 ov), 6-295 (Milne, 49.3 ov), 7-298 (Young, 49.5 ov)

 

Auckland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Lister 9 0 66 0 1 4 7.33
Grobbelaar 10 1 47 1 1 60.00 4.70
Brown 10 0 58 2 3 30.00 5.80
Solia 8 0 46 4 3 12.00 5.75
Nethula 7 0 43 0 2 6.14
Barry 3 0 13 0 4.33
Chapman 3 0 24 0 1 8.00

 

Auckland innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
JA Raval c Patel b Milne 0 5 3 0.00
GK Beghin b Small 16 23 38 1 1 69.57
+GD Phillips b Patel 43 72 86 4 59.72
SM Solia c Cleaver b Patel 13 27 63 1 48.15
MS Chapman c Worker b Milne 0 3 5 0.00
*C Cachopa c Cleaver b Tickner 10 23 19 2 43.48
MJ Barry c Rance b Tickner 33 39 69 2 84.62
DJ Grobbelaar c Patel b Clarkson 23 28 34 1 82.14
TS Nethula c Clarkson b Worker 1 3 6 33.33
BG Lister b Rance 30 20 20 3 2 150.00
JA Brown not out 0 0 3 0.00
Extras (2 lb, 5 w) 7
Total (all out, 40.3 overs) 176
Fall of wickets:
1-1 (Raval, 0.5 ov), 2-31 (Beghin, 8.5 ov), 3-74 (Phillips, 20.4 ov), 4-75 (Chapman, 21.2 ov), 5-77 (Solia, 22.6 ov), 6-87 (Cachopa, 25.6 ov), 7-126 (Grobbelaar, 34.3 ov), 8-131 (Nethula, 35.2 ov), 9-176 (Barry, 39.6 ov), 10-176 (Lister, 40.3 ov)

 

Central Districts bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Milne 6 0 20 2 1 18.00 3.33
Rance 7.3 0 26 1 1 45.00 3.47
Tickner 8 0 23 2 24.00 2.88
Small 5 0 21 1 1 30.00 4.20
Patel 10 0 45 2 30.00 4.50
Clarkson 3 0 28 1 2 18.00 9.33
Worker 1 0 11 1 6.00 11.00

Auckland v Central Districts Squads | The Ford Trophy 2018 Teams

Auckland 2018 Squad

Craig Cachopa (Captain), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Michael Guptill-Bunce, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt McEwan, Tarun Nethula, Robert ODonnell, Glenn Phillips, Donovan Grobbelaar, Jeet Raval, Sean Solia, Aniket Parikh, Michael Barry, Graeme Beghin

Central Districts 2018 Squad

Will Young (Captain), George Worker, Ben Smith, Jesse Ryder, Ryan McCone, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Navin Patel

