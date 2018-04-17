Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Auckland v Central Districts Live Scores : Check out Auckland v Central Districts aka the Akl vs CD – Auckland v Central Districts Live Scorecard of the The Ford Trophy 2018. This Ford Trophy 2018 Match 11 will be played at the Colin Maiden Park in Auckland.
The Auckland v Central Districts Match 11 is scheduled to begin at 03:30 IST on Jan 27 which is 11:00 local time.



Match Date: Jan 27, 2018
Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland
Toss: Central Districts won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: BF Bowden, ED Sanders
Match Result: Central Districts won by 123 runs
Check out the below Auckland v Central Districts scorecard:
|Central Districts innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|GH Worker
|c Raval b Solia
|37
|51
|72
|4
|–
|72.55
|BS Smith
|c Phillips b Brown
|24
|35
|49
|3
|–
|68.57
|JD Ryder
|c Solia b Brown
|10
|14
|16
|1
|–
|71.43
|*WA Young
|c Raval b Solia
|100
|101
|159
|6
|–
|99.01
|+D Cleaver
|c Phillips b Solia
|0
|1
|4
|–
|–
|0.00
|JA Clarkson
|c Lister b Grobbelaar
|103
|95
|138
|6
|4
|108.42
|AF Milne
|c Phillips b Solia
|2
|5
|6
|–
|–
|40.00
|BJ Small
|not out
|4
|2
|4
|–
|–
|200.00
|SHA Rance
|not out
|0
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|AY Patel
|did not bat
|BM Tickner
|did not bat
|Extras
|(2 lb, 4 nb, 13 w)
|19
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|299
|Fall of wickets:
|1-55 (Smith, 11.6 ov), 2-76 (Ryder, 15.5 ov), 3-80 (Worker, 16.5 ov), 4-80 (Cleaver, 16.6 ov), 5-291 (Clarkson, 48.1 ov), 6-295 (Milne, 49.3 ov), 7-298 (Young, 49.5 ov)
|Auckland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Lister
|9
|0
|66
|0
|1
|4
|–
|7.33
|Grobbelaar
|10
|1
|47
|1
|1
|–
|60.00
|4.70
|Brown
|10
|0
|58
|2
|3
|–
|30.00
|5.80
|Solia
|8
|0
|46
|4
|3
|–
|12.00
|5.75
|Nethula
|7
|0
|43
|0
|2
|–
|–
|6.14
|Barry
|3
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.33
|Chapman
|3
|0
|24
|0
|1
|–
|–
|8.00
|Auckland innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|JA Raval
|c Patel b Milne
|0
|5
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|GK Beghin
|b Small
|16
|23
|38
|1
|1
|69.57
|+GD Phillips
|b Patel
|43
|72
|86
|4
|–
|59.72
|SM Solia
|c Cleaver b Patel
|13
|27
|63
|1
|–
|48.15
|MS Chapman
|c Worker b Milne
|0
|3
|5
|–
|–
|0.00
|*C Cachopa
|c Cleaver b Tickner
|10
|23
|19
|2
|–
|43.48
|MJ Barry
|c Rance b Tickner
|33
|39
|69
|2
|–
|84.62
|DJ Grobbelaar
|c Patel b Clarkson
|23
|28
|34
|–
|1
|82.14
|TS Nethula
|c Clarkson b Worker
|1
|3
|6
|–
|–
|33.33
|BG Lister
|b Rance
|30
|20
|20
|3
|2
|150.00
|JA Brown
|not out
|0
|0
|3
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(2 lb, 5 w)
|7
|Total
|(all out, 40.3 overs)
|176
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Raval, 0.5 ov), 2-31 (Beghin, 8.5 ov), 3-74 (Phillips, 20.4 ov), 4-75 (Chapman, 21.2 ov), 5-77 (Solia, 22.6 ov), 6-87 (Cachopa, 25.6 ov), 7-126 (Grobbelaar, 34.3 ov), 8-131 (Nethula, 35.2 ov), 9-176 (Barry, 39.6 ov), 10-176 (Lister, 40.3 ov)
|Central Districts bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Milne
|6
|0
|20
|2
|1
|–
|18.00
|3.33
|Rance
|7.3
|0
|26
|1
|1
|–
|45.00
|3.47
|Tickner
|8
|0
|23
|2
|–
|–
|24.00
|2.88
|Small
|5
|0
|21
|1
|1
|–
|30.00
|4.20
|Patel
|10
|0
|45
|2
|–
|–
|30.00
|4.50
|Clarkson
|3
|0
|28
|1
|2
|–
|18.00
|9.33
|Worker
|1
|0
|11
|1
|–
|–
|6.00
|11.00
Craig Cachopa (Captain), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Michael Guptill-Bunce, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt McEwan, Tarun Nethula, Robert ODonnell, Glenn Phillips, Donovan Grobbelaar, Jeet Raval, Sean Solia, Aniket Parikh, Michael Barry, Graeme Beghin
Will Young (Captain), George Worker, Ben Smith, Jesse Ryder, Ryan McCone, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Navin Patel
