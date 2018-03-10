Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Mar 9-12, 2018
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Toss: Central Districts won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Billy Bowden, Eugene Sanders
Match Result: Day 2 in progress
Check out the below Auckland vs Central Districts scorecard:
Central Districts 1st Innings 524-10 (132.5)
Auckland 1st Innings 50-2 (22)
Jeet Raval, Michael Guptill-Bunce (Captain), Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Barry, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Matt McEwan, Stuart Meaker, Ben Lister, Jamie Brown, Tarun Nethula, Donovan Grobbelaar, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, Rajvinder Sandhu, Danru Ferns
Greg Hay, Ben Smith (Wicket Keeper), Ajaz Patel, Schmulian, Will Young (Captain), Jesse Ryder, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Navin Patel, Mitch Renwick, Bevan Small, George Worker, Ben Wheeler
