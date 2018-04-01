Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Apr 2-5

Auckland vs Wellington Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 2-5, 2018

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Auckland vs Wellington Live Scores | Auckland vs Wellington Live Scorecard

Check out the below Auckland vs Wellington scorecard:

Auckland vs Wellington Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Auckland 2018 Squad

Martin Guptill, Michael Guptill-Bunce (Captain), Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Matt McEwan, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne (Wicket Keeper), Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport

Wellington 2018 Squad

Michael Papps, Luke Woodcock, Stephen Murdoch, Michael Bracewell (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicket Keeper), Devon Conway, Jeetan Patel, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Hamish Bennett, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears

