Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard | Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Highlights | Aus A Tour of Ind 2018

Related Link : Aus A vs Ind A 2018 Schedule

Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test at Bengaluru. Follow here Aus A vs Ind A 1st unofficial Test live scores and check out Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test highlights to know the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test result. This is the 1st unofficial Test of Australia A Tour of India 2018.

Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test begins at 9:30 IST. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test, then you can always get the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test live scores and may be even the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Australia A Tour of India 2018 and also for the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test scorecard.

Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard | Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 2-5, 2018

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Live Scores | Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard

Check here for Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard :

Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Squads | India vs Australia 2018

Australia A Squad for Australia A Tour of India 2018

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Joel Paris, Ashton Agar, Kurtis Patterson, Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, Jon Holland, Chris Tremain, Mitchell Swepson

India A Squad for Australia A Tour of India 2018

Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Srikar Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Bawne, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini

Thank you for visiting our post on the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the Aus A vs Ind A 1st Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action.