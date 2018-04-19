Aus U19 vs Afg U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

website statistics

Match Date: Jan 29, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: Afghanistan Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: S George (South Africa), RT Robinson (England)
Match Result: Australia Under-19s won by 6 wickets
Man of the Match: JR Edwards

Afghanistan Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Holt b Merlo 20 37 80 1 54.05
Ibrahim Zadran c Hadley b Evans 7 28 34 25.00
+Ikram Ali Khil c Pope b Edwards 80 119 147 8 67.23
Bahir Shah c Holt b Merlo 4 12 22 33.33
Darwish Rasooli lbw b Merlo 2 4 7 50.00
Nisar Wahdat b Merlo 11 26 45 1 42.31
Azmatullah Omarzai c Edwards b Hadley 1 7 10 14.29
*Naveen-ul-Haq b Pope 8 19 29 42.11
Qais Ahmad c Holt b Sutherland 8 8 8 1 100.00
Mujeeb Zadran not out 12 16 18 1 75.00
Zahir Khan c sub (AP Waugh) b Evans 8 12 11 1 66.67
Extras (6 lb, 9 w, 5 pen) 20
Total (all out, 48 overs) 181
Fall of wickets:
1-21 (Ibrahim Zadran, 7.4 ov), 2-58 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 16.5 ov), 3-80 (Bahir Shah, 22.4 ov), 4-86 (Darwish Rasooli, 24.1 ov), 5-124 (Nisar Wahdat, 34.5 ov), 6-131 (Azmatullah Omarzai, 36.5 ov), 7-146 (Ikram Ali Khil, 40.1 ov), 8-155 (Qais Ahmad, 41.6 ov), 9-161 (Naveen-ul-Haq, 44.4 ov), 10-181 (Zahir Khan, 48 ov)

 

Australia Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Hadley 7 1 17 1 5 42.00 2.43
Evans 9 0 26 2 1 27.00 2.89
Edwards 4 0 16 1 2 24.00 4.00
Sutherland 9 0 41 1 54.00 4.56
Pope 6 0 34 1 1 36.00 5.67
Merlo 10 2 24 4 15.00 2.40
Uppal 3 0 12 0 4.00

 

Australia Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
JR Edwards b Qais Ahmad 72 65 93 8 2 110.77
MA Bryant c Azmatullah Omarzai b Mujeeb Zadran 4 11 19 1 36.36
*JJ Sangha c and b Qais Ahmad 26 38 45 68.42
JA Merlo c Ikram Ali Khil b Naveen-ul-Haq 17 25 17 2 68.00
P Uppal not out 32 47 50 4 68.09
NA McSweeney not out 22 39 40 2 56.41
WJ Sutherland did not bat
+BJH Holt did not bat
ZK Evans did not bat
RE Hadley did not bat
LAJ Pope did not bat
Extras (1 lb, 8 w) 9
Total (4 wickets, 37.3 overs) 182
Fall of wickets:
1-26 (Bryant, 5.3 ov), 2-103 (Sangha, 17.2 ov), 3-125 (Merlo, 22.4 ov), 4-129 (Edwards, 25.1 ov)

 

Afghanistan Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Mujeeb Zadran 9.3 0 45 1 2 57.00 4.74
Naveen-ul-Haq 10 0 46 1 3 60.00 4.60
Azmatullah Omarzai 1 0 12 0 12.00
Qais Ahmad 10 2 35 2 30.00 3.50
Zahir Khan 7 0 43 0 3 6.14

Australia U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Jason Sangha (Captain), Lloyd Pope, Will Sutherland, Max Bryant, Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Edwards, Baxter J Holt (Wicket Keeper), Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jarrod Freeman, Austin Waugh

Afghanistan U19 Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2018

Zahir Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Naveen-ul-Haq (Captain), Darwish Rasooli, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nisar Wahdat, Qais Ahmad, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah, Azmatullah, Baheer Shah, Tariq Stanikzai, Yousuf Zazai, Wafadar, Waqarullah Ishaq

