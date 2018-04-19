Aus U19 vs Afg U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC 2018 Score

Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
ICC U19 WC 2018 Score : Australia U19 vs Afghanistan U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 played at Christchurch on Jan 29, 2018.
Aus U19 vs Afg U19 Scorecard
Semi Final 1 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in Super League playoff matches.
Match Date: Jan 29, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: Afghanistan Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: S George (South Africa), RT Robinson (England)
Match Result: Australia Under-19s won by 6 wickets
Man of the Match: JR Edwards
Aus U19 vs Afg U19 Scorecard:
|Afghanistan Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|c Holt b Merlo
|20
|37
|80
|1
|–
|54.05
|Ibrahim Zadran
|c Hadley b Evans
|7
|28
|34
|–
|–
|25.00
|+Ikram Ali Khil
|c Pope b Edwards
|80
|119
|147
|8
|–
|67.23
|Bahir Shah
|c Holt b Merlo
|4
|12
|22
|–
|–
|33.33
|Darwish Rasooli
|lbw b Merlo
|2
|4
|7
|–
|–
|50.00
|Nisar Wahdat
|b Merlo
|11
|26
|45
|1
|–
|42.31
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|c Edwards b Hadley
|1
|7
|10
|–
|–
|14.29
|*Naveen-ul-Haq
|b Pope
|8
|19
|29
|–
|–
|42.11
|Qais Ahmad
|c Holt b Sutherland
|8
|8
|8
|1
|–
|100.00
|Mujeeb Zadran
|not out
|12
|16
|18
|1
|–
|75.00
|Zahir Khan
|c sub (AP Waugh) b Evans
|8
|12
|11
|1
|–
|66.67
|Extras
|(6 lb, 9 w, 5 pen)
|20
|Total
|(all out, 48 overs)
|181
|Fall of wickets:
|1-21 (Ibrahim Zadran, 7.4 ov), 2-58 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 16.5 ov), 3-80 (Bahir Shah, 22.4 ov), 4-86 (Darwish Rasooli, 24.1 ov), 5-124 (Nisar Wahdat, 34.5 ov), 6-131 (Azmatullah Omarzai, 36.5 ov), 7-146 (Ikram Ali Khil, 40.1 ov), 8-155 (Qais Ahmad, 41.6 ov), 9-161 (Naveen-ul-Haq, 44.4 ov), 10-181 (Zahir Khan, 48 ov)
|Australia Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Hadley
|7
|1
|17
|1
|5
|–
|42.00
|2.43
|Evans
|9
|0
|26
|2
|1
|–
|27.00
|2.89
|Edwards
|4
|0
|16
|1
|2
|–
|24.00
|4.00
|Sutherland
|9
|0
|41
|1
|–
|–
|54.00
|4.56
|Pope
|6
|0
|34
|1
|1
|–
|36.00
|5.67
|Merlo
|10
|2
|24
|4
|–
|–
|15.00
|2.40
|Uppal
|3
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.00
|Australia Under-19s innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|JR Edwards
|b Qais Ahmad
|72
|65
|93
|8
|2
|110.77
|MA Bryant
|c Azmatullah Omarzai b Mujeeb Zadran
|4
|11
|19
|1
|–
|36.36
|*JJ Sangha
|c and b Qais Ahmad
|26
|38
|45
|–
|–
|68.42
|JA Merlo
|c Ikram Ali Khil b Naveen-ul-Haq
|17
|25
|17
|2
|–
|68.00
|P Uppal
|not out
|32
|47
|50
|4
|–
|68.09
|NA McSweeney
|not out
|22
|39
|40
|2
|–
|56.41
|WJ Sutherland
|did not bat
|+BJH Holt
|did not bat
|ZK Evans
|did not bat
|RE Hadley
|did not bat
|LAJ Pope
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 8 w)
|9
|Total
|(4 wickets, 37.3 overs)
|182
|Fall of wickets:
|1-26 (Bryant, 5.3 ov), 2-103 (Sangha, 17.2 ov), 3-125 (Merlo, 22.4 ov), 4-129 (Edwards, 25.1 ov)
|Afghanistan Under-19s bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mujeeb Zadran
|9.3
|0
|45
|1
|2
|–
|57.00
|4.74
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|10
|0
|46
|1
|3
|–
|60.00
|4.60
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|1
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|–
|12.00
|Qais Ahmad
|10
|2
|35
|2
|–
|–
|30.00
|3.50
|Zahir Khan
|7
|0
|43
|0
|3
|–
|–
|6.14
Jason Sangha (Captain), Lloyd Pope, Will Sutherland, Max Bryant, Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Edwards, Baxter J Holt (Wicket Keeper), Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jarrod Freeman, Austin Waugh
Zahir Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Naveen-ul-Haq (Captain), Darwish Rasooli, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nisar Wahdat, Qais Ahmad, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah, Azmatullah, Baheer Shah, Tariq Stanikzai, Yousuf Zazai, Wafadar, Waqarullah Ishaq
