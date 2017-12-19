Aus vs Eng 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Eng Ashes Test live score | Dec 14-18

Aus vs Eng is scheduled to begin at 8:00 IST which is 10:30 local time.

Match Date: Dec 14-18, 2017

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Toss: England won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney

Match Result: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

Man of the Match: Steven Smith

England first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Alastair Cook lbw b Starc 7 16 1 – Mark Stoneman c Paine b Starc 56 110 10 – James Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 25 63 4 – Joe Root (C) c Paine b Cummins 20 23 4 – Dawid Malan c sub (PSP Handscomb) b Lyon 140 227 19 1 Jonny Bairstow (WK) b Starc 119 215 18 – Moeen Ali c Smith b Cummins 0 2 – – Chris Woakes c Cummins b Hazlewood 8 12 2 – Craig Overton c Bancroft b Hazlewood 2 7 – – Stuart Broad c Bancroft b Starc 12 10 – 1 James Anderson not out 0 7 – – Extras 14 (10 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 403 all out (115.1 overs) Fall of wickets:1-26 (Cook, 4.4 ov), 2-89 (Vince, 25.3 ov), 3-115 (Root, 32.4 ov), 4-131 (Stoneman, 37.5 ov), 5-368 (Malan, 106.5 ov), 6-372 (Ali, 107.2 ov), 7-389 (Woakes, 110.5 ov), 8-389 (Bairstow, 111.2 ov), 9-393 (Overton, 112.6 ov), 10-403 (Broad, 115.1 ov)

Australia bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Starc 25.1 5 91 4 – – Hazlewood 28 9 92 3 – 1 Cummins 28 8 84 2 1 – Lyon 22 4 73 1 – – MR Marsh 9 1 43 0 – – Smith 3 1 8 0 – –

Australia first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Cameron Bancroft lbw b Overton 25 55 3 – David Warner c Bairstow b Overton 22 36 1 – Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50 123 8 – Steven Smith (C) lbw b Anderson 239 399 30 1 Shaun Marsh c Root b Ali 28 75 4 – Mitchell Marsh lbw b Anderson 181 236 29 – Tim Paine (WK) not out 49 85 6 – Mitchell Starc run out (Vince) 1 3 – – Pat Cummins lbw b Anderson 41 63 4 1 Nathan Lyon c Ali b Anderson 4 3 1 – Josh Hazlewood did not bat Extras 22 (4 b, 16 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 662/9 declared (179.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Warner, 13.2 ov), 2-55 (Bancroft, 17.2 ov), 3-179 (Usman Khawaja, 51.1 ov), 4-248 (SE Marsh, 74.4 ov), 5-549 (MR Marsh, 152.2 ov), 6-560 (Smith, 156.1 ov), 7-561 (Starc, 156.6 ov), 8-654 (Cummins, 177.6 ov), 9-662 (Lyon, 179.3 ov)

England bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Anderson 37.3 9 116 4 – 1 Broad 35 3 142 0 – – Woakes 41 8 128 1 1 – Overton 24 1 110 2 – – Ali 33 4 120 1 – – Root 3 0 13 0 – – Malan 6 1 13 0 – –

England second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Alastair Cook c and b Hazlewood 14 20 2 – Mark Stoneman c Paine b Hazlewood 3 8 – – James Vince b Starc 55 95 12 – Joe Root (C) c Smith b Lyon 14 20 3 – Dawid Malan c Paine b Hazlewood 54 135 8 – Jonny Bairstow (WK) b Hazlewood 14 26 3 – Moeen Ali lbw b Lyon 11 56 2 – Chris Woakes c Paine b Cummins 22 48 3 – Craig Overton c Usman Khawaja b Hazlewood 12 21 2 – Stuart Broad c Paine b Cummins 0 2 – – James Anderson not out 1 7 – – Extras 18 (6 b, 11 lb, 1 nb) Total 218 all out (72.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Stoneman, 1.5 ov), 2-29 (Cook, 7.3 ov), 3-60 (Root, 14.1 ov), 4-100 (Vince, 29.5 ov), 5-133 (Bairstow, 39.1 ov), 6-172 (Ali, 54.5 ov), 7-196 (Malan, 63.2 ov), 8-210 (Overton, 67.5 ov), 9-211 (Broad, 68.2 ov), 10-218 (Woakes, 72.5 ov)

Australia bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Starc 17 5 44 1 – – Hazlewood 18 6 48 5 – – MR Marsh 3 1 14 0 – – Cummins 19.5 4 53 2 – 1 Lyon 15 4 42 2 – –

Australia vs England Squads | Aus vs Eng 2017

Australia Squad 2017

Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (Wicket Keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Marsh

England Squad 2017

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Jake Ball, Tom Curran

