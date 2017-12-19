Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
This is the 3rd Test of England Tour of Australia 2017 aka The Ashes Test Series 2017.
Aus vs Eng 3rd Test match will be played at WACA Ground, Perth.
Aus vs Eng is scheduled to begin at 8:00 IST which is 10:30 local time.
Match Date: Dec 14-18, 2017
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
Toss: England won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney
Match Result: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs
Man of the Match: Steven Smith
Check here for Aus vs Eng 3rd Test Scorecard:
|England first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Alastair Cook
|lbw b Starc
|7
|16
|1
|–
|Mark Stoneman
|c Paine b Starc
|56
|110
|10
|–
|James Vince
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|25
|63
|4
|–
|Joe Root (C)
|c Paine b Cummins
|20
|23
|4
|–
|Dawid Malan
|c sub (PSP Handscomb) b Lyon
|140
|227
|19
|1
|Jonny Bairstow (WK)
|b Starc
|119
|215
|18
|–
|Moeen Ali
|c Smith b Cummins
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Chris Woakes
|c Cummins b Hazlewood
|8
|12
|2
|–
|Craig Overton
|c Bancroft b Hazlewood
|2
|7
|–
|–
|Stuart Broad
|c Bancroft b Starc
|12
|10
|–
|1
|James Anderson
|not out
|0
|7
|–
|–
|Extras
|14 (10 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|403 all out (115.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets:1-26 (Cook, 4.4 ov), 2-89 (Vince, 25.3 ov), 3-115 (Root, 32.4 ov), 4-131 (Stoneman, 37.5 ov), 5-368 (Malan, 106.5 ov), 6-372 (Ali, 107.2 ov), 7-389 (Woakes, 110.5 ov), 8-389 (Bairstow, 111.2 ov), 9-393 (Overton, 112.6 ov), 10-403 (Broad, 115.1 ov)
|Australia bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Starc
|25.1
|5
|91
|4
|–
|–
|Hazlewood
|28
|9
|92
|3
|–
|1
|Cummins
|28
|8
|84
|2
|1
|–
|Lyon
|22
|4
|73
|1
|–
|–
|MR Marsh
|9
|1
|43
|0
|–
|–
|Smith
|3
|1
|8
|0
|–
|–
|Australia first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Cameron Bancroft
|lbw b Overton
|25
|55
|3
|–
|David Warner
|c Bairstow b Overton
|22
|36
|1
|–
|Usman Khawaja
|lbw b Woakes
|50
|123
|8
|–
|Steven Smith (C)
|lbw b Anderson
|239
|399
|30
|1
|Shaun Marsh
|c Root b Ali
|28
|75
|4
|–
|Mitchell Marsh
|lbw b Anderson
|181
|236
|29
|–
|Tim Paine (WK)
|not out
|49
|85
|6
|–
|Mitchell Starc
|run out (Vince)
|1
|3
|–
|–
|Pat Cummins
|lbw b Anderson
|41
|63
|4
|1
|Nathan Lyon
|c Ali b Anderson
|4
|3
|1
|–
|Josh Hazlewood
|did not bat
|Extras
|22 (4 b, 16 lb, 1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|662/9 declared (179.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Warner, 13.2 ov), 2-55 (Bancroft, 17.2 ov), 3-179 (Usman Khawaja, 51.1 ov), 4-248 (SE Marsh, 74.4 ov), 5-549 (MR Marsh, 152.2 ov), 6-560 (Smith, 156.1 ov), 7-561 (Starc, 156.6 ov), 8-654 (Cummins, 177.6 ov), 9-662 (Lyon, 179.3 ov)
|England bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Anderson
|37.3
|9
|116
|4
|–
|1
|Broad
|35
|3
|142
|0
|–
|–
|Woakes
|41
|8
|128
|1
|1
|–
|Overton
|24
|1
|110
|2
|–
|–
|Ali
|33
|4
|120
|1
|–
|–
|Root
|3
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|Malan
|6
|1
|13
|0
|–
|–
|England second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Alastair Cook
|c and b Hazlewood
|14
|20
|2
|–
|Mark Stoneman
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|3
|8
|–
|–
|James Vince
|b Starc
|55
|95
|12
|–
|Joe Root (C)
|c Smith b Lyon
|14
|20
|3
|–
|Dawid Malan
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|54
|135
|8
|–
|Jonny Bairstow (WK)
|b Hazlewood
|14
|26
|3
|–
|Moeen Ali
|lbw b Lyon
|11
|56
|2
|–
|Chris Woakes
|c Paine b Cummins
|22
|48
|3
|–
|Craig Overton
|c Usman Khawaja b Hazlewood
|12
|21
|2
|–
|Stuart Broad
|c Paine b Cummins
|0
|2
|–
|–
|James Anderson
|not out
|1
|7
|–
|–
|Extras
|18 (6 b, 11 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|218 all out (72.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Stoneman, 1.5 ov), 2-29 (Cook, 7.3 ov), 3-60 (Root, 14.1 ov), 4-100 (Vince, 29.5 ov), 5-133 (Bairstow, 39.1 ov), 6-172 (Ali, 54.5 ov), 7-196 (Malan, 63.2 ov), 8-210 (Overton, 67.5 ov), 9-211 (Broad, 68.2 ov), 10-218 (Woakes, 72.5 ov)
|Australia bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Starc
|17
|5
|44
|1
|–
|–
|Hazlewood
|18
|6
|48
|5
|–
|–
|MR Marsh
|3
|1
|14
|0
|–
|–
|Cummins
|19.5
|4
|53
|2
|–
|1
|Lyon
|15
|4
|42
|2
|–
|–
Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (Captain), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (Wicket Keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Marsh
Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (Captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (Wicket Keeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Jake Ball, Tom Curran
