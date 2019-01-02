Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Score | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard 2018/19 | Jan 3-7

Related Link: India tour of Australia 2018 Schedule

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Score : Welcome to the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard brought to you by OyeCricket.com as part of the Aus vs Ind 2018, India Tour of Australia 2018. Do watch out for the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the Australia vs India 4th Test from the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney through our Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard and catch up with the action from the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores.

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Highlights

Aus vs Ind 4th Test begins at 5:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Aus vs Ind 4th Test, then you can always get the Aus vs Ind 4th Test live scores, follow the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard and may be even the Aus vs Ind 4th Test highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Aus vs Ind 2018, India Tour of Australia 2018 and also for the Aus vs Ind 4th Test live scores.

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 3-7, 2019

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard

Check below the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard of the Australia vs India 4th Test :

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Squads | Aus vs Ind 2018

Australia Squad for India Tour of Australia 2018

Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh

India Squad for India Tour of Australia 2018

Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav

Thank you for visiting our post on the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores of Aus vs Ind 2018. And do remember to watch the Aus vs Ind 4th Test highlights online.