Aus vs Pak in UAE 2018 Schedule | Australia vs Pakistan 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Aus vs Pak in UAE 2018. This Australia vs Pakistan in UAE 2018 tour consists of two Tests and three T20Is. Here in this post, we bring you Aus vs Pak 2018 Fixtures to give you Aus vs Pak 2018 match schedule and timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Aus vs Pak live scores along with Scorecard updates.

Aus vs Pak 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Pak Timetable

Aus vs Pak 2018 Tour begins with a practice match at ICC Academy, Dubai on Sep 29, 2018 followed by 1st Test and three T20Is. The tour ends with the 3rd T20I on Oct 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai. The T20s will start at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time and Tests will start at 11:30 IST which is 10:00 local time.

Sep 29-Oct 2: Pakistan A vs Australia, Four-day Practice match at ICC Academy, Dubai – Pak A vs Aus A Practice Match Scorecard

Oct 7-11: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Oct 16-20: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Oct 24: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Oct 26: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

Oct 28: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai

