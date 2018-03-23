Aus W vs Eng W Match 2 Live Score | Women’s T20I Tri Series 2018 Scorecard | Mar 23

Related Link: Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Schedule

Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Australia Women vs England Women of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Aus W vs Eng W Live Score and check out the full Australia Women vs England Women scorecard in this post . This is the Match 2 of Australia Women vs England Women as part of the Womens T20I Tri Series 2018. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Aus W vs Eng W Tri Series Match, then you can always get the Aus W vs Eng W live scores and may be even the Aus W vs Eng W highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 and also for the Australia Women vs England Women Live Score.

Aus W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 begins at 10:00 IST.

Aus W vs Eng W Live Score | Australia Women vs England Women Match 2 Scorecard

Match Date: Mar 23, 2018

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Toss: England Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Ulhas Gandhe

Match Result:

Australia Women vs England Women Live Scores | Aus W vs Eng W Scorecard

Aus W vs Eng W of Womens T20I Tri Series will be updated here.

Aus W vs Eng W Squads | Womens T20I Tri Series 2018 Squads

England Women Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (Captain), Kate Cross, Alice Davidson Richards, Tash Farrant, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Jenny Gunn, Katie George, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith

Australia Women Squad for Womens T20I Tri Series 2018

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Amanda Wellington

Thank you for visiting our post on the Aus W vs Eng W Live Score and make sure you do watch the Aus W vs Eng W Highlights later on.