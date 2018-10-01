Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard | Aus W vs NZ W 2018 Live Score | Sep 29

Related Link: New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 Fixtures

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Follow here Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard and check out Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Live Scores. This is the 1st T20 of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018.

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 begins at 14:40 IST, which is 19:10 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20, then you can always get the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 live streaming and may be even the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 and also for the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 live scores.

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard | Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 29, 2018

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss: Australia Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Sam Nogajski, Phillip Gillespie

Match Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets

Player of the Match: Rachael Haynes

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Live Scores | Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard:

NZW 162/5 (20.0 Ovs)

AUSW 164/4 (17.4 Ovs)

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Squads | Aus W vs NZ W 2018

New Zealand Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Watkin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Anna Peterson, KE Ebrahim

Australia Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Meg Lanning (Captain), Ellyse Perry, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham BenchNicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck

Thank you for visiting our post on the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20 Live Scores.