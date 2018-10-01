Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard | Aus W vs NZ W 2018 Live Score | Oct 1

Related Link: New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 Fixtures

Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Follow here Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard and check out Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Live Scores. This is the 2nd T20 of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018.

Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 begins at 9:40 IST, which is 14:10 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20, then you can always get the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 live streaming and may be even the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018 and also for the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 live scores.

Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard | Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 1, 2018

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Toss: Australia Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Phillip Gillespie, Shawn Craig

Match Result: Australia Women won by 6 wickets

Player of the Match: Megan Schutt

Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Live Scores | Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard:

Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Squads | Aus W vs NZ W 2018

New Zealand Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Jess Watkin, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, KE Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston

Australia Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (Captain), Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck

Thank you for visiting our post on the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20 Live Scores.