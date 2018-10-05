Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20 Scorecard | Aus W vs NZ W 2018 Live Score | Oct 5

Match Date: Oct 5, 2018

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20 Squads | Aus W vs NZ W 2018

New Zealand Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Jess Watkin, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Katey Martin (Wicket Keeper), Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, KE Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

Australia Squad for New Zealand Women Tour of Australia 2018

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck

