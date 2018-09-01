Australia A Tour of India 2018 Schedule | India A vs Australia A 2018 Fixtures

This Australia A in India 2018 tour consists of two Tests.

Aus A vs Ind A 2018 Schedule | Aus A vs Ind A Timetable

Aus A vs Ind A 2018 Series consists of two Tests that will be played from Sep 2 1 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Test matches will start at 9:30 IST.

Sep 2-5: Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sep 8-11: Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

