Australia Must Use Tim Paine to Move Forward

It’s hard to think back to a time where Australian cricket was in such disarray – probably because it never has been. What transpired at Newlands has rocked not only the Baggy Green but also the nation of Australia. So much so that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull waded into the discussion to voice his displeasure. The confessed ball tampering has left a once proud cricket nation reeling.

The only way forward is to rebuild from the ground up. A large part of that squad are suspected of having been involved. That is at least the belief of former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan thinks ball tampering could have been going on during the previous Ashes series. If David Warner’s press conference is anything to go by, Vaughan may be right.

Warner dodged questions of other players’ involvement. The truth will come out one way or the other over time. For now, though, Australia will have to move forward. They have replaced disgraced captain Steve Smith with wicketkeeper Tim Paine. What looked like a desperate stopgap selection is turning out to be an inspired choice. In his first test as captain, Tim Paine has shown more sportsmanship than Australia have during the entire tour.

At 33, Tim Paine is finally getting the chance to play regularly for Australia. This is after making his debut in 2010 against Pakistan at Lords. In the eight years that have passed since his debut, he has only played 12 tests. It has been as stop-start a career as possible. It never ever got going and Paine almost quit the game last year.

The Australian wicketkeeper revealed how close he was to retiring in 2017. He nearly accepted a job with Kookaburra and called it a day. He didn’t and the rest is history with him now becoming the 46th test captain of Australia.

Tim Paine has carried himself with distinction in the short space of time, he has been Australian captain. With the willow in hand, he has led from the front by averaging over 50 in the series against the Proteas. None of Australia’s batsmen have averaged higher than Tim Paine in the series in South Africa.

It’s unknown how long the Australian selectors will keep Paine in the hot seat for. Their main priority will be to get up to full strength again by the Ashes next year. They are still the favourites to win the urn at 10/11 in cricket betting. That may be the case but you feel if they were to play tomorrow, England would win. The rebuilding job is a big one.

Backing Tim Paine to act as the guardian of Australia cricket as they find themselves again is the right thing to do. No one wants this job more and Tim Paine has paid his dues. Australian cricket desperately needs a new identity.

Steve Smith made his debut during the same game as Tim Paine back in 2010. A broken finger stunted Tim Paine’s progress but Smith gained rock star status. Smith secured huge contracts in the IPL and captained Australia. Tim Paine, meanwhile, faded into the domestic cricket scene.

Australian cricket has crashed to its knees after backing great players but ultimately bad sportsmen. Cricket Australia can count their lucky stars they have a man like Tim Paine to lead them. Their darkest hour is pitch-black but Tim Paine’s character currently offers more than a flicker of hope.