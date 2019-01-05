Australia Under 19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule | SL U19 vs Aus U19 Youth Series 2019 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Australia U19 Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. This Australia Under 19 in Sri Lanka 2019 tour consists of three ODIs and one Test. Here in this post, we bring you SL U19 vs Aus U19 2019 Fixtures to give you Sri Lanka Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 2019 match schedule and timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the SL U19 vs Aus U19 live scores along with Scorecard updates.

SL U19 vs Aus U19 2019 Schedule | SL U19 vs Aus U19 Timetable

SL U19 vs Aus U19 2019 Tour begins with the first ODI on January 3 between SL U19 vs Aus U19 at P Sara Oval in Colombo. The tour ends with the only Test on January 10 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Jan 3: Sri Lanka Under-19s v Australia Under-19s, 1st ODI at P Sara Oval, Colombo – SL U19 vs Aus U19 1st ODI Scorecard

Jan 5: Sri Lanka Under-19s v Australia Under-19s, 2nd ODI at P Sara Oval, Colombo – SL U19 vs Aus U19 2nd ODI Scorecard

Jan 7: Sri Lanka Under-19s v Australia Under-19s, 3rd ODI at P Sara Oval, Colombo

Jan 10: Sri Lanka Under-19s v Australia Under-19s, only Test at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

