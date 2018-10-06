Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 6

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Balkh Legends 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Dilshan Munaweera, Usman Ghani, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Ben Laughlin, Aftab Alam, Malcolm Waller, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Mirwais Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Samiullah, Asadullah Matani, Qais Ahmad

Kabul Zwanan 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (Captain), Muslim Musa, Wayne Parnell, Ali Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Zahir Shehzad, Colin Ingram, Afsar Zazai, Zamir Khan, Nijat Masood, Nasir Totakhil, Usman Adil, Fitratullah Khawari, Shawkat Zaman

