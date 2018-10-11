Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 7

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss: Kandahar Kings won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (Afghanistan), Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan)

Match Result: Balkh Legends won by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Gulbadeen Naib

Balkh Legends innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S-Rate C Munro c Stirling b Karim Janat 46 24 4 3 191.67 Usman Ghani run out (Karim Sadiq->Sayed Shirzad) 19 20 3 – 95.00 RN ten Doeschate c McCullum b Hamza Hotak 13 17 1 – 76.47 RS Bopara c Karim Sadiq b Sayed Shirzad 34 29 3 – 117.24 *Mohammad Nabi st Karim Sadiq b Waqar Salamkheil 18 13 – 1 138.46 Gulbadeen Naib not out 14 14 – – 100.00 Darwish Rasooli not out 5 3 1 – 166.67 +Ikram Ali Khil did not bat Qais Ahmad did not bat B Laughlin did not bat Aftab Alam did not bat Extras (5 b, 5 lb, 6 w) 16 Total (5 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Usman Ghani, 5.3 ov), 2-76 (Munro, 8.2 ov), 3-95 (ten Doeschate, 11.3 ov), 4-125 (Mohammad Nabi, 15.3 ov), 5-156 (Bopara, 18.6 ov)

Kandahar Kings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Mills 4 0 40 0 2 – – 10.00 Karim Sadiq 2 0 13 0 – – – 6.50 Hamza Hotak 4 1 23 1 – – 24.00 5.75 Sayed Shirzad 4 0 30 1 1 – 24.00 7.50 Karim Janat 3 0 19 1 – – 18.00 6.33 Waqar Salamkheil 3 0 30 1 2 – 18.00 10.00

Kandahar Kings innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S-Rate PR Stirling c Laughlin b Gulbadeen Naib 20 12 2 1 166.67 BB McCullum c Darwish Rasooli b Gulbadeen Naib 31 29 1 2 106.90 +Karim Sadiq lbw b Gulbadeen Naib 0 1 – – 0.00 *Asghar Stanikzai b Aftab Alam 45 32 2 3 140.62 Karim Janat lbw b Mohammad Nabi 8 14 – – 57.14 Najibullah Zadaran c Qais Ahmad b Laughlin 3 8 – – 37.50 KJ O’Brien b Gulbadeen Naib 1 3 – – 33.33 Hamza Hotak not out 18 12 1 1 150.00 Sayed Shirzad not out 16 9 3 – 177.78 TS Mills did not bat Waqar Salamkheil did not bat Extras (1 lb, 9 w) 10 Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Stirling, 4.3 ov), 2-39 (Karim Sadiq, 4.4 ov), 3-68 (McCullum, 8.6 ov), 4-100 (Karim Janat, 13.3 ov), 5-115 (Najibullah Zadaran, 15.5 ov), 6-115 (Asghar Stanikzai, 16.1 ov), 7-119 (O’Brien, 17.1 ov)

Balkh Legends bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Mohammad Nabi 3 0 19 1 1 – 18.00 6.33 Aftab Alam 4 0 38 1 1 – 24.00 9.50 Gulbadeen Naib 4 0 12 4 – – 6.00 3.00 Laughlin 4 0 44 1 2 – 24.00 11.00 Qais Ahmad 3 0 20 0 – – – 6.67 Bopara 2 0 18 0 1 – – 9.00

Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Balkh Legends 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Colin Munro, Usman Ghani, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Qais Ahmad, Darwish Rasooli, Malcolm Waller, Mirwais Ashraf, Dilshan Munaweera, Tariq Stanikzai, Farhan Zakhil, Samiullah, Asadullah Matani

Kandahar Kings 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Brendon McCullum, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Karim Sadiq (Wicket Keeper), Tymal Mills, Amir Hamza, Najibullah Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Janat, Waqar Salamkheil, Ashish Bagai, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Jamal, Waheedullah Shafaq, Waqarullah Ishaq

