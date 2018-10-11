Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings Live Scores : Check out Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings, BL vs KDK – Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 5 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.
The Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings live streaming, after the match Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings highlights and also for the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings live scores that is the Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings live score and live cricket commentary of Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings 2018 cricket match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah on Oct 7, 2018.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings highlights in addition to the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the BL vs KDK Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Highlights and all the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Toss: Kandahar Kings won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (Afghanistan), Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan)
Match Result: Balkh Legends won by 13 runs
Man of the Match: Gulbadeen Naib
Check out the below Balkh Legends vs Kandahar Kings scorecard:
|Balkh Legends innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|C Munro
|c Stirling b Karim Janat
|46
|24
|4
|3
|191.67
|Usman Ghani
|run out (Karim Sadiq->Sayed Shirzad)
|19
|20
|3
|–
|95.00
|RN ten Doeschate
|c McCullum b Hamza Hotak
|13
|17
|1
|–
|76.47
|RS Bopara
|c Karim Sadiq b Sayed Shirzad
|34
|29
|3
|–
|117.24
|*Mohammad Nabi
|st Karim Sadiq b Waqar Salamkheil
|18
|13
|–
|1
|138.46
|Gulbadeen Naib
|not out
|14
|14
|–
|–
|100.00
|Darwish Rasooli
|not out
|5
|3
|1
|–
|166.67
|+Ikram Ali Khil
|did not bat
|Qais Ahmad
|did not bat
|B Laughlin
|did not bat
|Aftab Alam
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 b, 5 lb, 6 w)
|16
|Total
|(5 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|165
|Fall of wickets:
|1-48 (Usman Ghani, 5.3 ov), 2-76 (Munro, 8.2 ov), 3-95 (ten Doeschate, 11.3 ov), 4-125 (Mohammad Nabi, 15.3 ov), 5-156 (Bopara, 18.6 ov)
|Kandahar Kings bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mills
|4
|0
|40
|0
|2
|–
|–
|10.00
|Karim Sadiq
|2
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|6.50
|Hamza Hotak
|4
|1
|23
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|5.75
|Sayed Shirzad
|4
|0
|30
|1
|1
|–
|24.00
|7.50
|Karim Janat
|3
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|18.00
|6.33
|Waqar Salamkheil
|3
|0
|30
|1
|2
|–
|18.00
|10.00
|Kandahar Kings innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|PR Stirling
|c Laughlin b Gulbadeen Naib
|20
|12
|2
|1
|166.67
|BB McCullum
|c Darwish Rasooli b Gulbadeen Naib
|31
|29
|1
|2
|106.90
|+Karim Sadiq
|lbw b Gulbadeen Naib
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|*Asghar Stanikzai
|b Aftab Alam
|45
|32
|2
|3
|140.62
|Karim Janat
|lbw b Mohammad Nabi
|8
|14
|–
|–
|57.14
|Najibullah Zadaran
|c Qais Ahmad b Laughlin
|3
|8
|–
|–
|37.50
|KJ O’Brien
|b Gulbadeen Naib
|1
|3
|–
|–
|33.33
|Hamza Hotak
|not out
|18
|12
|1
|1
|150.00
|Sayed Shirzad
|not out
|16
|9
|3
|–
|177.78
|TS Mills
|did not bat
|Waqar Salamkheil
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 9 w)
|10
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|152
|Fall of wickets:
|1-39 (Stirling, 4.3 ov), 2-39 (Karim Sadiq, 4.4 ov), 3-68 (McCullum, 8.6 ov), 4-100 (Karim Janat, 13.3 ov), 5-115 (Najibullah Zadaran, 15.5 ov), 6-115 (Asghar Stanikzai, 16.1 ov), 7-119 (O’Brien, 17.1 ov)
|Balkh Legends bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mohammad Nabi
|3
|0
|19
|1
|1
|–
|18.00
|6.33
|Aftab Alam
|4
|0
|38
|1
|1
|–
|24.00
|9.50
|Gulbadeen Naib
|4
|0
|12
|4
|–
|–
|6.00
|3.00
|Laughlin
|4
|0
|44
|1
|2
|–
|24.00
|11.00
|Qais Ahmad
|3
|0
|20
|0
|–
|–
|–
|6.67
|Bopara
|2
|0
|18
|0
|1
|–
|–
|9.00
Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Colin Munro, Usman Ghani, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Qais Ahmad, Darwish Rasooli, Malcolm Waller, Mirwais Ashraf, Dilshan Munaweera, Tariq Stanikzai, Farhan Zakhil, Samiullah, Asadullah Matani
Brendon McCullum, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Karim Sadiq (Wicket Keeper), Tymal Mills, Amir Hamza, Najibullah Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Janat, Waqar Salamkheil, Ashish Bagai, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Jamal, Waheedullah Shafaq, Waqarullah Ishaq
