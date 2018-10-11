Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 11

Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards Live Scores : This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 9 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time.

Match Date: Oct 11, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Balkh Legends vs Nangarhar Leopards Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Balkh Legends 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Chris Gayle, Usman Ghani, Colin Munro, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Mirwais Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Dilshan Munaweera, Malcolm Waller, Ben Laughlin, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Tariq Stanikzai, Samiullah, Asadullah Matani

Nangarhar Leopards 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Anton Devcich, Najeeb Tarakai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting (Captain), Shafiqullah Shafiq (Wicket Keeper), Rahmat Shah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zahir Khan, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Janat, Khaiber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazal Haque, Nasratullah

