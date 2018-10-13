Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard | APL 2018 Live Score Oct 13

Match Date: Oct 13, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers Squads | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Teams

Balkh Legends 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Chris Gayle, Usman Ghani, Colin Munro, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Ikram Ali Khil (Wicket Keeper), Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Mirwais Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Dilshan Munaweera, Malcolm Waller, Ben Laughlin, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Tariq Stanikzai, Samiullah, Asadullah Matani

Paktia Panthers 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Mohammad Shahzad (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shenwari, Shahid Afridi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Isuru Udana, Ziaw Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yousuf Zazai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Calum MacLeod, Fazal Rahman, Tahir Khan

