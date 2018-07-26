Ban A vs SL A 1st ODI Scorecard | Ban A vs SL A 1st ODI Highlights | SL A Tour of Ban 2018

This is the 1st unofficial ODI of Sri Lanka A Tour of Bangladesh 2018.

Ban A vs SL A 1st ODI begins at 8:30 IST, which is 9:00 local time.

Match Date: Jul 17, 2018

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Masudur Rahman and Morshed Ali Khan

Match Result: Bangladesh A won by 2 runs

Man of the Match: Ariful Haque

Bangladesh A innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate Mizanur Rahman c Jayasuriya b Kumara 67 107 123 4 3 62.62 Soumya Sarkar c Perera b Jayasuriya 24 34 55 1 1 70.59 Zakir Hasan c Ashan b Pushpakumara 18 26 35 1 – 69.23 Fazle Mahmud run out (Shanaka) 59 63 98 2 2 93.65 *+Mithun Ali c Tharanga b Perera 44 44 87 5 – 100.00 Ariful Haque c Jayasuriya b Shanaka 47 22 29 3 4 213.64 Al-Amin not out 8 3 11 – 1 266.67 Sanjamul Islam run out (Samarawickrama) 0 1 1 – – 0.00 Nayeem Hasan not out 1 1 1 – – 100.00 Khaled Ahmed did not bat Shoriful Islam did not bat Extras (1 lb, 1 nb, 10 w) 12 Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Soumya Sarkar, 12.1 ov), 2-77 (Zakir Hasan, 21.1 ov), 3-120 (Mizanur Rahman, 29.6 ov), 4-215 (Fazle Mahmud, 44.3 ov), 5-257 (Mithun Ali, 48.1 ov), 6-278 (Ariful Haque, 49.3 ov), 7-279 (Sanjamul Islam, 49.5 ov)

Sri Lanka A bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Kumara 9 0 61 1 6 – 54.00 6.78 Shanaka 5 1 24 1 – – 30.00 4.80 Jayasuriya 9 0 39 1 – – 54.00 4.33 Perera 8 0 44 1 2 – 48.00 5.50 Pushpakumara 10 1 44 1 1 – 60.00 4.40 Peiris 9 0 67 0 1 1 – 7.44

Sri Lanka A innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +WSR Samarawickrama c Zakir Hasan b Shoriful Islam 3 7 9 – – 42.86 WU Tharanga b Khaled Ahmed 10 9 14 2 – 111.11 HDRL Thirimanne c Shoriful Islam b Ariful Haque 29 51 77 3 – 56.86 GSNFG Jayasuriya run out (sub [Afif Hossain]) 20 33 59 2 – 60.61 SMA Priyanjan b Ariful Haque 42 59 84 4 – 71.19 MD Shanaka c sub (Mohammad Naim) b Khaled Ahmed 78 78 126 2 6 100.00 *NLTC Perera c sub (Ebadat Hossain) b Khaled Ahmed 22 20 29 2 1 110.00 S Ashan c Sanjamul Islam b Shoriful Islam 28 19 28 1 2 147.37 DSM Kumara c Mithun Ali b Khaled Ahmed 21 12 25 – 3 175.00 PM Pushpakumara c Ariful Haque b Shoriful Islam 0 1 2 – – 0.00 KN Peiris not out 11 11 18 1 – 100.00 Extras (1 b, 4 lb, 9 w) 14 Total (all out, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Samarawickrama, 1.6 ov), 2-13 (Tharanga, 2.4 ov), 3-65 (Jayasuriya, 14.5 ov), 4-72 (Thirimanne, 18.1 ov), 5-156 (Priyanjan, 34.6 ov), 6-201 (Perera, 40.5 ov), 7-243 (Shanaka, 45.5 ov), 8-243 (Ashan, 46.1 ov), 9-244 (Pushpakumara, 46.3 ov), 10-278 (Kumara, 50 ov)

Bangladesh A bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Khaled Ahmed 10 0 72 4 3 – 15.00 7.20 Shoriful Islam 10 0 54 3 4 – 20.00 5.40 Al-Amin 3 1 13 0 – – – 4.33 Nayeem Hasan 5 0 13 0 – – – 2.60 Ariful Haque 8 0 42 2 1 – 24.00 5.25 Sanjamul Islam 6 0 29 0 – – – 4.83 Soumya Sarkar 8 0 50 0 1 – – 6.25

Ban A vs SL A 1st ODI Squads | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2018

Sri Lanka A Squad for Sri Lanka A Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Thisara Perera (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Minod Bhanuka, Upul Tharanga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Charith Asalanka, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samarawickrama (Wicket Keeper), Pushpakumara, Asitha Fernando, Shammu Ashan, Nishan Peiris, Shehan Madushanka

Bangladesh A Squad for Sri Lanka A Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Mohammad Saifuddin (Captain), Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Saif Hassan, Tushar Imran, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Afif Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

