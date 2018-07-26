Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jul 17, 2018
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Toss: Sri Lanka A won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Masudur Rahman and Morshed Ali Khan
Match Result: Bangladesh A won by 2 runs
Man of the Match: Ariful Haque
|Bangladesh A innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Mizanur Rahman
|c Jayasuriya b Kumara
|67
|107
|123
|4
|3
|62.62
|Soumya Sarkar
|c Perera b Jayasuriya
|24
|34
|55
|1
|1
|70.59
|Zakir Hasan
|c Ashan b Pushpakumara
|18
|26
|35
|1
|–
|69.23
|Fazle Mahmud
|run out (Shanaka)
|59
|63
|98
|2
|2
|93.65
|*+Mithun Ali
|c Tharanga b Perera
|44
|44
|87
|5
|–
|100.00
|Ariful Haque
|c Jayasuriya b Shanaka
|47
|22
|29
|3
|4
|213.64
|Al-Amin
|not out
|8
|3
|11
|–
|1
|266.67
|Sanjamul Islam
|run out (Samarawickrama)
|0
|1
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|Nayeem Hasan
|not out
|1
|1
|1
|–
|–
|100.00
|Khaled Ahmed
|did not bat
|Shoriful Islam
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 1 nb, 10 w)
|12
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs)
|280
|Fall of wickets:
|1-42 (Soumya Sarkar, 12.1 ov), 2-77 (Zakir Hasan, 21.1 ov), 3-120 (Mizanur Rahman, 29.6 ov), 4-215 (Fazle Mahmud, 44.3 ov), 5-257 (Mithun Ali, 48.1 ov), 6-278 (Ariful Haque, 49.3 ov), 7-279 (Sanjamul Islam, 49.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka A bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Kumara
|9
|0
|61
|1
|6
|–
|54.00
|6.78
|Shanaka
|5
|1
|24
|1
|–
|–
|30.00
|4.80
|Jayasuriya
|9
|0
|39
|1
|–
|–
|54.00
|4.33
|Perera
|8
|0
|44
|1
|2
|–
|48.00
|5.50
|Pushpakumara
|10
|1
|44
|1
|1
|–
|60.00
|4.40
|Peiris
|9
|0
|67
|0
|1
|1
|–
|7.44
|Sri Lanka A innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+WSR Samarawickrama
|c Zakir Hasan b Shoriful Islam
|3
|7
|9
|–
|–
|42.86
|WU Tharanga
|b Khaled Ahmed
|10
|9
|14
|2
|–
|111.11
|HDRL Thirimanne
|c Shoriful Islam b Ariful Haque
|29
|51
|77
|3
|–
|56.86
|GSNFG Jayasuriya
|run out (sub [Afif Hossain])
|20
|33
|59
|2
|–
|60.61
|SMA Priyanjan
|b Ariful Haque
|42
|59
|84
|4
|–
|71.19
|MD Shanaka
|c sub (Mohammad Naim) b Khaled Ahmed
|78
|78
|126
|2
|6
|100.00
|*NLTC Perera
|c sub (Ebadat Hossain) b Khaled Ahmed
|22
|20
|29
|2
|1
|110.00
|S Ashan
|c Sanjamul Islam b Shoriful Islam
|28
|19
|28
|1
|2
|147.37
|DSM Kumara
|c Mithun Ali b Khaled Ahmed
|21
|12
|25
|–
|3
|175.00
|PM Pushpakumara
|c Ariful Haque b Shoriful Islam
|0
|1
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|KN Peiris
|not out
|11
|11
|18
|1
|–
|100.00
|Extras
|(1 b, 4 lb, 9 w)
|14
|Total
|(all out, 50 overs)
|278
|Fall of wickets:
|1-5 (Samarawickrama, 1.6 ov), 2-13 (Tharanga, 2.4 ov), 3-65 (Jayasuriya, 14.5 ov), 4-72 (Thirimanne, 18.1 ov), 5-156 (Priyanjan, 34.6 ov), 6-201 (Perera, 40.5 ov), 7-243 (Shanaka, 45.5 ov), 8-243 (Ashan, 46.1 ov), 9-244 (Pushpakumara, 46.3 ov), 10-278 (Kumara, 50 ov)
|Bangladesh A bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Khaled Ahmed
|10
|0
|72
|4
|3
|–
|15.00
|7.20
|Shoriful Islam
|10
|0
|54
|3
|4
|–
|20.00
|5.40
|Al-Amin
|3
|1
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.33
|Nayeem Hasan
|5
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|2.60
|Ariful Haque
|8
|0
|42
|2
|1
|–
|24.00
|5.25
|Sanjamul Islam
|6
|0
|29
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.83
|Soumya Sarkar
|8
|0
|50
|0
|1
|–
|–
|6.25
Thisara Perera (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Minod Bhanuka, Upul Tharanga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Charith Asalanka, Isuru Udana, Sadeera Samarawickrama (Wicket Keeper), Pushpakumara, Asitha Fernando, Shammu Ashan, Nishan Peiris, Shehan Madushanka
Mohammad Saifuddin (Captain), Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Saif Hassan, Tushar Imran, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Afif Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain
