Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Live Score | Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Scorecard

Related Link: Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Schedule

Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 (Nidahas Trophy 2018) at Colombo. Follow here Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 live scores and check out Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 highlights to know the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 highlights. This is the second match of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 featuring India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20, then you can always get the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 live scores and may be even the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 (Nidahas Trophy 2018) and also for the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 scorecard.

Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Scorecard | Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018 Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 8, 2018

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Live Scores | Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Scorecard

Check here for Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Scorecard :

Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Squads | Bangladesh vs India – Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018

Bangladesh Squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Abu Jayed, Nurul Hasan, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony

India Squad for Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 Live Scores. Make sure you watch the Ban vs Ind 2nd T20 highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Hero Nidahas Trophy 2018.