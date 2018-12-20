Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Dec 20, 2018
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss: West Indies won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed and Gazi Sohel
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Check here for Ban vs WI only 2nd T20 Scorecard :
|Bangladesh innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Tamim Iqbal
|c Cotterell b Allen
|15
|16
|1
|–
|Liton Das
|b Cotterell
|60
|34
|6
|4
|Soumya Sarkar
|c Brathwaite b Cotterell
|32
|22
|3
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan (C)
|not out
|42
|26
|5
|1
|Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)
|c Allen b Thomas
|1
|3
|–
|–
|Mahmudullah
|not out
|43
|21
|7
|–
|Ariful Haque
|did not bat
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|did not bat
|Mehedi Hasan
|did not bat
|Abu Haider
|did not bat
|Mustafizur Rahman
|did not bat
|Extras
|18 (4 lb, 2 nb, 12 w)
|Total
|211/4 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Tamim Iqbal, 4.1 ov), 2-110 (Soumya Sarkar, 11.1 ov), 3-113 (Liton Das, 11.6 ov), 4-120 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 12.6 ov)
|West Indies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sheldon Cotterell
|4
|0
|38
|2
|–
|1
|Oshane Thomas
|4
|0
|43
|1
|–
|1
|Carlos Brathwaite
|4
|0
|43
|0
|5
|–
|Fabian Allen
|4
|0
|29
|1
|2
|–
|Keemo Paul
|4
|0
|54
|0
|3
|–
|West Indies innings
|E Lewis
|SD Hope (WK)
|N Pooran
|KMA Paul
|SO Hetmyer
|DM Bravo
|R Powell
|CR Brathwaite (C)
|FA Allen
|OR Thomas
|SS Cotterell
Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams
