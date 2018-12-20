Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Scorecard | West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 | Ban vs WI 2018

Match Date: Dec 20, 2018

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss: West Indies won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed and Gazi Sohel

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bangladesh innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Tamim Iqbal c Cotterell b Allen 15 16 1 – Liton Das b Cotterell 60 34 6 4 Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Cotterell 32 22 3 1 Shakib Al Hasan (C) not out 42 26 5 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (WK) c Allen b Thomas 1 3 – – Mahmudullah not out 43 21 7 – Ariful Haque did not bat Mohammad Saifuddin did not bat Mehedi Hasan did not bat Abu Haider did not bat Mustafizur Rahman did not bat Extras 18 (4 lb, 2 nb, 12 w) Total 211/4 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Tamim Iqbal, 4.1 ov), 2-110 (Soumya Sarkar, 11.1 ov), 3-113 (Liton Das, 11.6 ov), 4-120 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 12.6 ov)

West Indies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sheldon Cotterell 4 0 38 2 – 1 Oshane Thomas 4 0 43 1 – 1 Carlos Brathwaite 4 0 43 0 5 – Fabian Allen 4 0 29 1 2 – Keemo Paul 4 0 54 0 3 –

Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Squads | Bangladesh vs West Indies – West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Bangladesh Squad for West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

West Indies Squad for West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams

