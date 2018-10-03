Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Scorecard | Ban W vs Pak W 2018 Live Score | Oct 2

Related Link: Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 Fixtures

Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar. Follow here Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Scorecard and check out Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Live Scores. This is the 1st T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018.

Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 begins at 13:30 IST, which is 14:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20, then you can always get the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 live streaming and may be even the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 and also for the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 live scores.

Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Scorecard | Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 2, 2018

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: Sharfuddoula, Masudur Rahman

Match Result: Match abandoned

Player of the Match: No award given

Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Live Scores | Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Scorecard:

Match abandoned without toss due to wet outfield.

Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Squads | Ban W vs Pak W 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Javeria Khan (Captain), Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper), Sidra Ameen, Anam Amin, Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz

Bangladesh Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Shamima Sultana (Wicket Keeper), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (Captain), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Sultana, Lata Mondal, Khadija Tul Kubra, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Sharmin Akhter

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ban W vs Pak W 1st T20 Live Scores.