Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 Fixtures
Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar. Follow here Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard and check out Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores. This is the 2nd T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018.
Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 begins at 13:30 IST, which is 14:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20, then you can always get the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 live streaming and may be even the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 and also for the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 live scores.
Match Date: Oct 3, 2018
Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check here for Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard:
Javeria Khan (Captain), Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper), Sidra Ameen, Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Nida Dar, Umaima Sohail
Salma Khatun (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana (Wicket Keeper), Sharmin Akhter, Jahanara Alam, Suraiya Azmin, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Sultana
Thank you for visiting our post on the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ban W vs Pak W 2nd T20 Live Scores.