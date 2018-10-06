Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Scorecard | Ban W vs Pak W 2018 Live Score | Oct 6

Related Link: Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 Fixtures

Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar. Follow here Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Scorecard and check out Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Live Scores. This is the 4th T20 of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018.

Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 begins at 13:30 IST, which is 14:00 local time. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20, then you can always get the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 live streaming and may be even the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018 and also for the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 live scores.

Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Scorecard | Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Live Scores | Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Scorecard:

Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Squads | Ban W vs Pak W 2018

Pakistan Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan (Captain), Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper), Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Sidra Ameen, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Umaima Sohail

Bangladesh Squad for Pakistan Women Tour of Bangladesh 2018

Shamima Sultana (Wicket Keeper), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (Captain), Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Suraiya Azmin, Murshida Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ban W vs Pak W 4th T20 Live Scores.