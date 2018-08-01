Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018 Schedule | Ireland A vs Bangladesh A 2018 Fixtures

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018. This Bangladesh A in Ireland 2018 tour consists of five unofficial ODIs and three unofficial T20s. Here in this post, we bring you Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Fixtures to give you Ire A vs Ban A 2018 match schedule and timetable. OyeCricket.com will bring you the Ire A vs Ban A live scores along with Scorecard updates.

Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Schedule | Ire A vs Ban A Timetable

Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Series consists of five ODIs and three T20s that will be played from Aug 1 at Oak Hill Cricket Club in Wicklow. The ODI matches will start at 15:15 IST, which is 10:45 local time. T20 matches will start at 20:30 IST which is 16:00 local time.

Aug 1: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 1st unofficial ODI at Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow – Ire A vs Ban A 1st ODI Scorecard

Aug 3: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 2nd unofficial ODI at Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Aug 5: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 3rd unofficial ODI at Oak Hill Cricket Club, Wicklow

Aug 8: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 4th unofficial ODI at The Hills Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Aug 10: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 5th unofficial ODI at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Aug 13: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 1st unofficial T20 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Aug 15: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 2nd unofficial T20 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

Aug 17: Ireland A vs Bangladesh A, 3rd unofficial T20 at The Village, Dublin

Thank you for visiting our site for the Ire A vs Ban A 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of Bangladesh A Tour of Ireland 2018.