Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 20

Related Link: Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

Follow this post for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Scorecard. This is the 6th match of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Check this post for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live cricket scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live Score and live cricket commentary of Ban vs Afg cricket match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sep 20, 2018. Ban vs Afg match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up later with the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan highlights and also the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 highlights.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 20, 2018

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Scorecard

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque