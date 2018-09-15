Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 15

Related Link: Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

Follow this post for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Scorecard. This is the 1st match of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018, Group B match. Check this post for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live cricket scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live Score and live cricket commentary of Ban vs Sl cricket match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sep 15, 2018. Ban vs Sl match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up later with the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka highlights and also the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 highlights.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 15, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Scorecard

Check below Ban vs SL Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 scorecard.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque