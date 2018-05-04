Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018 Schedule | SA vs Ban Women 2018 Fixtures

Check below South Africa vs Bangladesh Women 2018 cricket schedule for Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018. We bring you SA vs Ban Women fixtures with match dates and match timetable. Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018 comprises of a five ODIs and three T20s. Follow this post for the South Africa vs Bangladesh Women 2018 series schedule at OyeCricket and get to know the match timetable and venues of South Africa vs Bangladesh Women 2018.

Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018 begins on May 4 with 1st ODI in Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The tour ends with the 3rd T20 on May 20 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Keep watching OyeCricket.com to watch SA vs Ban Women highlights and all the other updates of Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018.

All the ODIs begin at 13:15 IST, which is 9:45 local time. All T20s start at different time.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Women 2018 Schedule | Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018

May 4: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – SA W vs Ban W 1st ODI Scorecard

May 6: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

May 9: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

May 11: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 4th ODI at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

May 14: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 5th ODI at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

May 17: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st T20I at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

May 19: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

May 20: South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Thank you for visiting our site for the South Africa vs Bangladesh Women 2018 Schedule. We hope you like our coverage of Bangladesh Women Tour of South Africa 2018.