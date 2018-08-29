Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

BT vs JT Live Scores : Check out Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs – BT vs JT Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 20 will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 GMT (05:30 IST) on August 30 which is 20:00 local on Aug 29. We bring you here Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs live streaming, after the match BT vs JT highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

Match Date: Aug 29, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Shai Hope, Shamar Springer, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Tion Webster, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Roston Chase, Imran Khan, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder, Dominic Drakes

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, David Miller, Ross Taylor, Imad Wasim, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson, Colin de Grandhomme, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Steven Taylor, Steven Jacobs

