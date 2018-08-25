Barbados Tridents v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

BT vs SNP Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Match Date: Aug 25, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Steven Smith, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Raymon Reifer, Wahab Riaz, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Irfan, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder, Dominic Drakes

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Brandon King, Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

