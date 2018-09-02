Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

BT vs SLS Live Scores : Check out Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars – BT vs SLS Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 24 will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 18:00 GMT (23:30 IST) on September 2 which is 14:00 local on Sep 2. We bring you here Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars live streaming, after the match BT vs SLS highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

BT vs SLS Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars Live Scores | BT vs SLS Live Scorecard

The Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars scorecard will be updated here.

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Stars Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Steven Smith, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Chemar Holder, Mohammad Irfan, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Dominic Drakes

St Lucia Stars 2018 Squad

Mark Chapman, Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, David Warner, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Daren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Kavem Hodge, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mohammad Sami

