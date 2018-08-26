Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 16 will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on August 26 which is 18:00 local on Aug 26.

Match Date: Aug 26, 2018

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

The Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders scorecard will be updated here.

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Jason Holder (Captain), Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Steven Smith, Ashley Nurse, Roston Chase, Raymon Reifer, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Hashim Amla, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder, Dominic Drakes

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel

