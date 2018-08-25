Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 25

Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Match Date: Aug 25, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Team Squads

Belagavi Panthers 2018 Squad

Sadiq Kirmani (Wicket Keeper), Stallin Hoover, Dikshanshu Negi, Stuart Binny (Captain), HS Sharath, Rakshith S, Avinash D, Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Shubang Hegde, Saurabh Yadav, Aman Khan, Darshan Machaiah, Prashanth S, Nikin Jose, MD Nidheesh, Manish Pandey, Shreyas BM

Bellary Tuskers 2018 Squad

Rohan Kadam, Swapnil Yelave, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Karthik CA, CM Gautam (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Ritesh Bhatkal, Pradeep T, Santhebennur Akshay, Muthanna Nayak, Abrar Kazi, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Dega Nischal, Satish Bharadwaj, Rajat Hegde, Manjesh Reddy, Rohit Sabharwal

