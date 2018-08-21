Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 21

Match Date: Aug 21, 2018

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Belagavi Panthers 2018 Squad

Sadiq Kirmani (Wicket Keeper), Stallin Hoover, Dikshanshu Negi, Stuart Binny (Captain), HS Sharath, Rakshith S, Avinash D, Akshay Ballal, M Nidhish, Shubang Hegde, Saurabh Yadav, Aman Khan, Darshan Machaiah, Prashanth S, Nikin Jose, MD Nidheesh, Shreyas BM

Bijapur Bulls 2018 Squad

Bharath Chipli (Captain), Shishir Bhavane, Anurag Bajpai (Wicket Keeper), Mir Kaunain Abbas, KN Bharath, Suneel Raju, Naveen MG, Ronit More, KC Cariappa, KP Appanna, Zahoor Farooqui, Rishabh Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, KL Shrijith, Suraj Kamath, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj

