Bellary Tuskers vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scores : Check out Bellary Tuskers vs Mysuru Warriors aka the BT vs MW – Bellary Tuskers vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Match 5 will be played at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli.

Match Date: Aug 20, 2018

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bellary Tuskers vs Mysuru Warriors Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Bellary Tuskers 2018 Squad

Rohan Kadam, Swapnil Yelave, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, CM Gautam (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Abrar Kazi, Karthik CA, Pradeep T, Ritesh Bhatkal, Santhebennur Akshay, Muthanna Nayak, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Dega Nischal, Satish Bharadwaj, Rajat Hegde, Manjesh Reddy, Rohit Sabharwal

Mysuru Warriors 2018 Squad

Arjun Hoysala, Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Vinay Sagar (Wicket Keeper), S P Manjunath, Bhareth NP, Jagadeesha Suchith (Captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Raju Bhatkal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Kushaal Wadhwani, KH Manoj

