Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Sep 2

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scores | Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scorecard

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Bengaluru Blasters 2018 Squad

M Vishwanathan (Wicket Keeper), KB Pawan, Robin Uthappa (Captain), Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Manoj S Bhandage, Mitrakanth Yadav, V Koushik, Abhishek Bhat, Anand Doddamani, Pallavkumar Das, Sharan Gouda, Gaurav Dhiman, Azeem, Vineet Yadav, Bharath Devaraj, K C Avinash, Chethan William

Mysuru Warriors 2018 Squad

Arjun Hoysala, Raju Bhatkal, Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Jagadeesha Suchith (Captain), Bhareth NP, Srinivas Sharath (Wicket Keeper), Kushaal Wadhwani, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Prateek Jain, KH Manoj, Luvnith Sisodia, Vinay Sagar, Prasidh Krishna, S P Manjunath, Kishan S Bedare

