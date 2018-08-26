Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 26

Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 26, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scores | Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Live Scorecard

Check out the below Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers scorecard:

Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Bijapur Bulls 2018 Squad

Bharath Chipli (Captain), Shishir Bhavane, Anurag Bajpai (Wicket Keeper), Mir Kaunain Abbas, KN Bharath, Suneel Raju, Naveen MG, Ronit More, KC Cariappa, KP Appanna, Zahoor Farooqui, Rishabh Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, KL Shrijith, Suraj Kamath, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj

Bellary Tuskers 2018 Squad

Rohan Kadam, Karthik CA, Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Abrar Kazi, Abhinav Manohar, Manjesh Reddy, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pradeep T, Santhebennur Akshay, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Satish Bharadwaj, Rajat Hegde, Rohit Sabharwal, Muthanna Nayak, Swapnil Yelave

