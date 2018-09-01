Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Sep 1

Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 1, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss: Mysuru Warriors won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Nagaraj Ramesh and NR Seetharam Prabhu

Match Result: Bijapur Bulls won by 2 runs

Man of the Match: Bharath Chipli

BB 167/6 (20.0 Ovs)

MW 165/5 (20.0 Ovs)

Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Bijapur Bulls 2018 Squad

Shishir Bhavane, Bharath Chipli (Captain), Mir Kaunain Abbas, KN Bharath, KL Shrijith (Wicket Keeper), Suneel Raju, Naveen MG, Ronit More, KP Appanna, KC Cariappa, Zahoor Farooqui, Rishabh Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, Anurag Bajpai, Suraj Kamath, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj

Mysuru Warriors 2018 Squad

Arjun Hoysala, Raju Bhatkal, Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Bhareth NP, Jagadeesha Suchith (Captain), Srinivas Sharath (Wicket Keeper), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kushaal Wadhwani, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Prateek Jain, Kishan S Bedare, Prasidh Krishna, S P Manjunath, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vinay Sagar, KH Manoj, Luvnith Sisodia

