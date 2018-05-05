Brett Lee heaps praise on new KKR fast bowler Shivam Mavi

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

Brett Lee, one of the fastest bowlers in cricketing history has praised India U19 and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi by calling him as the future of Indian bowling.

The former Australian fast bowler said that Shivam Mavi has got a beautiful bowling action and he looks to be a fully furnished pacer. Brett Lee said that Shivam Mavi knows what he is doing and gives an impression that he is enjoying his cricket.

As we know Shivam Mavi, alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti caught attention of Indian cricket fans by bowling speeds of around 145kmph during the recently held ICC U19 World Cup.

Shivam Mavi has been purchased by KKR for quite a lot and is expecting the young fast bowler to produce results for them. In the ongoing IPL 2018, Shivam Mavi announced his entry by dismissing former Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir, which was his maiden IPL wicket. Perhaps Shivam Mavi can take credit of playing a role in Gautam Gambhir’s unexpected exit from the IPL.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi’s team KKR is presently in the third spot in the IPL points table 2018 with 10 points from nine matches so far. Shivam Mavi, though is yet to come into his own, having played seven out of those nine matches.

The U19 fast bowler has bowled 20 overs so far and has taken three wickets with an economy rate of 9.65. Shivam Mavi’s place in KKR looks doubtful unless he does something special to live to his potential.

KKR’s next assignment will be against Mumbai Indians on Sunday as per the IPL 2018 schedule, and Shivam Mavi will be hoping that he plays that match and gets his full quota of four overs from his skipper Dinesh Karthik.

The post Brett Lee heaps praise on new KKR fast bowler Shivam Mavi appeared first on CricketHerald.com.