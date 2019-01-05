Brisbane Heat W vs Adelaide Strikers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 5

Match Date: Jan 5,2019

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Brisbane Heat W vs Adelaide Strikers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Brisbane Heat Women 2018 Squad

Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Josephine Dooley, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Haidee Birkett, Sune Luus, Georgia Prestwidge

Adelaide Strikers Women 2018 Squad

Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tabatha Saville, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Amanda Wellington, Danielle Hazell, Katelyn Pope, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Eliza Doddridge

