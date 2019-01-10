Brisbane Heat W vs Melbourne Stars W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 10

Match Date: Jan 10,2019

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Brisbane Heat W vs Melbourne Stars W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Brisbane Heat Women 2018 Squad

Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Josephine Dooley, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Jemma Barsby, Sune Luus, Georgia Prestwidge, Haidee Birkett, Laura Wolvaardt

Melbourne Stars Women 2018 Squad

Lizelle Lee, Angela Reakes, Mignon du Preez, Kristen Beams (Captain), Erin Osborne, Katie Mack, Nicole Faltum (Wicket Keeper), Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Katey Martin

