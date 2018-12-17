Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Scorecard | MSL 2018 Live Score | Dec 16

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Live Scores : This MSL 2018 Final will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 IST on Dec 16 which is 15:30 local time.

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Live Scores | Mzansi Super League 2018

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars 2018 cricket match played at the Newlands, Cape Town on Dec 16, 2018.

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Scorecard | MSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 16, 2018

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars Squads | MSL 2018 Teams

Cape Town Blitz 2018 Squad

Dale Steyn, Dawid Malan, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Asif Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Sibonelo Makhanya, George Linde, Janneman Malan

Jozi Stars 2018 Squad

Daniel Christian, Dane Vilas (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Simon Harmer, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Petrus van Biljon, Duanne Olivier, Nono Pongolo, Ryan Rickelton, Calvin Savage , Dwaine Pretorius, Eddie Leie, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Sinethemba Qeshile

