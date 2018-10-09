Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Score | Oct 10-13

Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores : Check out Central Districts vs Canterbury aka the CD vs Can – Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scorecard of the Plunket Shield 2018. This Plunket Shield 2018 Match 2 will be played at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.

The Central Districts vs Canterbury Match 2 is scheduled to begin at 03:00 IST on Oct 10-13 which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Central Districts vs Canterbury live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Plunket Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the CD vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Central Districts vs Canterbury Plunket Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Central Districts vs Canterbury live streaming, after the match Central Districts vs Canterbury highlights and also for the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Plunket Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Central Districts vs Canterbury live scores that is the Central Districts vs Canterbury live score and live cricket commentary of Central Districts vs Canterbury 2018 cricket match played at the Saxton Oval, Nelson on Oct 10-13, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Plunket Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Central Districts vs Canterbury highlights in addition to the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the CD vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Plunket Shield 2018 highlights online.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Scorecard | Plunket Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 10-13, 2018

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores | Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scorecard

Check out the below Central Districts vs Canterbury scorecard:

Central Districts vs Canterbury Squads | Plunket Shield 2018 Teams

Central Districts 2018 Squad

Greg Hay (Captain), Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Willem Ludick, Christian Leopard, Ryan McCone, Felix Murray, Navin Patel, Seth Rance, Doug Bracewell

Canterbury 2018 Squad

Jack Boyle, Michael Pollard, Leo Carter, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Johnston, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Will Williams

Thank you for visiting our website for the Central Districts vs Canterbury Live Scores of the Plunket Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the CD vs Can Plunket Shield 2018 Highlights.