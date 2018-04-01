Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Apr 2-5, 2018
Venue: McLean Park, Napier
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Check out the below Central Districts vs Northern Districts scorecard:
George Worker, Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Will Young (Captain), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Willem Ludick
Daniel Flynn (Captain), HR Cooper, Corey Anderson, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Nicholas Frederick Kelly, Scott Kuggeleijn, James Baker, Zak Gibson, Brent Arnel, Bharat Popli, Joe Walker
